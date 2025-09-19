Armed robbery suspect sought after 7-Eleven heist in North Port, police say

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who targeted a 7-Eleven gas station early Friday morning and may be connected to similar crimes across Florida.

Police said the robbery happened around 4 a.m. at the 7-Eleven near Toledo Blade and Cranberry boulevards. Police said a suspect wearing a black hoodie, mask, gloves and sunglasses entered the store, pointed a firearm at employees and demanded cash before fleeing on foot.

Authorities believe the suspect then got into a dark-colored sedan and went south on Interstate 75.

Police said there are now reports of multiple incidents involving the same suspect or suspects in other jurisdictions north of North Port throughout Florida.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call North Port Police at 941-429-7300.