A major cleanup in Myakkahatchee Creek hopes to prevent flooding in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Nearly three years after Hurricane Ian, the city of North Port has cleared most of the debris from the Myakkahatchee Creek, marking a significant milestone in flood prevention efforts for nearby neighborhoods.

The cleanup removed nearly 7,000 cubic yards of debris that had been clogging approximately four miles of the creek since the hurricane struck.

Doug Kelley, who has lived in his North Port home for 13 years, still vividly remembers the devastation Hurricane Ian brought to his neighborhood.

"We had 50 inches of water right here where you're standing. Came to the top of the mailbox. I measured it 50 inches, and it went all through the neighborhood," Kelley said.

NORTH PORT CREEK CLEARING PROJECT

Kelley described his backyard as looking like swamp land after the storm. The waters that flooded the neighborhood dragged significant amounts of debris with them, which remained in the creek after the waters receded.

Madison Ingalls, the city's Public Information Manager, explained the purpose of the extensive cleanup operation.

"To clear out the fallen trees, vegetation, other debris that would maybe slow the flow of our stormwater system, so hopefully those either in the immediate vicinity of the creek and farther out, will see the impacts to help lessen that flooding during big rain events," Ingalls said.

Kelley's property now shows significant improvement, and he expressed relief about the cleanup efforts.

The city plans to complete the cleanup of the remaining mile of the creek after the rainy season ends this fall.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.