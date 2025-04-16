A look inside North Port Police's intelligence center and business partnership

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department is using the power of technology in their real time intelligence center (RTC) to get to emergencies faster. They can do this by seeing what's happening through camera feeds.

"It's really kind of born in that post 911 era, where one of the big the faults there was not sharing information among agencies," said North Port Police Commander William Myers. "We leverage technology to more efficiently solve crimes and conduct public safety."

North Port Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo takes you inside the Real time Intelligence Center:

NP INTELLIGENCE CENTER

That technology is used to connect with businesses. Business owners can give permission to the department to their surveillance video feeds. That way if a crime is happening, the RTC is able to see what's going on in real time before the officers even get there.

Business owner Mike Morales says giving the department access to his businesses video feed is beneficial.

"It helps the police department respond in the appropriate manner as they can see what's going on if something happens," he said. "They can pull the camera up at the location and feed that real time intelligence to that responding officer."

Commander Myers says the main benefit the RTC provides is efficiency. Crime trend data can be pulled so that officers can be placed in a more strategic manner.

"Utilizing data and these platforms so we can make a better more informed more efficient decision", Myers said.

Both police and business owners say this is for the protection and the safety of the public.

If you want to register your cameras, you can go to https://connectnorthport.org/.