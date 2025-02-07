10-year-old North Port boy critically hurt after being hit by car

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in North Port on Thursday night.

According to police, the crash happened near Chamberlain Boulevard and Boca Chica Avenue.

Police tell Fox 4 the car was going south on Chamberlain when the boy ran down a driveway and into the road where he was hit.

Officers quickly got to the scene and the boy was flown to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg with life-threatening injuries.

North Port Police say there is no evidence there was criminal involvement at this time.