Teen on e-bike dies after crash with SUV

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy is dead after being hit by SUV in Naples while riding an e-bike on Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol says the incident occurred around 5pm at Lakeland Avenue and Madison Drive. Troopers say the teen was traveling east on Madison Drive approaching a posted stop sign at the intersection. Meanwhile, a SUV was travel south on Lakeland with no stop sign, when the e bike entered the intersection, where it was hit by the SUV.

The teen sustained critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he would be pronounced dead.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation