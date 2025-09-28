NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Almost three years after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, a North Fort Myers veteran finally moved into his new home with the help of some volunteers.

WATCH: Army veteran tears up as bikers move him into new home:

'VERY HUMBLE:' Bikers help move disabled veteran into new home

During Ian, a tree limb fell through Jerry Hawkin’s front porch. After the storm, Hawkins found a notice on his nearly 100-year-old home.

The veteran said it was from LeeCares – the county’s hurricane housing recovery program. LeeCares provides assistance to people with low or moderate-income, according to its website.

“Just the damage from it, they figured because of the age that it wasn’t worth trying to fix it,” Hawkins said.

The county built Hawkins a new home with a federal grant, according to the veteran. Hawkins moved into the home earlier this month – but couldn’t move in his belongings by himself.

WFTX LeeCares built Army veteran Jerry Hawkins a new North Fort Myers home after his previous house was damaged in Hurricane Ian. The home includes a ramp so Hawkins can travel on his mobility scooter.

After three back surgeries over the last four years, Hawkins said he can barely lift a milk jug. Most of Hawkins personal belongings were in storage containers on the property.

That’s when Hawkins met Ray Gordon at a Pine Island Wal-Mart last week. Gordon said he helped the veteran reach something from a shelf, and the two men started talking.

Hawkins explained his situation, according to Gordon, and asked if he knew someone who could help.

Gordon is vice-president of Adopt and Feed, a Lehigh Acres charity. He's also part of the American Legion Riders Post 323, which works with bilkers to do charitable events. So, Gordon placed a call to ‘The Punishers.’

WFTX Ray Gordon, left, met Army veteran Jerry Hawkins at a Pine Island Road Wal-Mart last week. 'Woody,' right, is president of the Fort Myers chapter of 'The Punishers.' Woody and other club members helped Hawkins move into his North Fort Myers home Saturday.

The name sounds ominous, but it’s actually a law enforcement and military motorcycle club. Members of the club helped move Hawkins personal belongings into the home on Saturday.

'Woody' is president of the Fort Myers chapter. He said club members don’t share their full name because they try to avoid personal recognition for acts of service.

“That’s what we do for the community,” Woody said. “We take care of the veterans, law enforcement and the community that can’t take care of themselves. We try to do our best to take care of them.”

Hawkins served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. Although he never saw active combat in Vietnam, Hawkins said he was posted at Army bases around the country. He worked as a Fort Myers Police officer for almost two decades after that.

On Saturday, Hawkins teared up as club members moved him into the home.

“People that are so willing to reach out and help others, that nobody else wants to help,” Hawkins said. “I’ve done that all my life for other people, never dreamed that I would turn 80-years-old, that I would be receiving what I give.”