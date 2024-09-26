Suspected tornado damages buildings in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Public Safety's Ben Abes tells FOX 4 a short-track, suspected tornado touched down at the corner of Palm Creek Drive and Bayshore Boulevard.

Abes says the tornado moved northwest for about a quarter mile.

Additionally, Abes says there have been reports of a touchdown at Orange River Boulevard and River Grove Lane with reports of roof and cosmetic damage.

Helene damage at Lee County Posse Arena

Lee County Public Safety says this could be the same suspected tornado that could have possibly touched down in North Fort Myers.

The call was reported around 8:10 a.m.

Residents say they saw a tornado on the ground, and there is roof damage to multiple buildings.

No injuries have been reported.