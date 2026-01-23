SOLD: Storage, light manufacturing will replace the old Shell Factory in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The iconic Shell Factory in North Fort Myers has officially changed hands, with plans to redevelop into storage, warehousing and lighting manufacturing according to the real estate agency.

The property sold for $3.925 million, said Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida.

The Shell Factory first opened in 1938, and became a popular tourist attraction, animal park, flea market, and family fun center all in one place along U.S. 41.

It closed in September 2024, a decision owners previously attributed to the high cost of maintaining the aging property.

Commercial real estate brokers Gary Tasman, Lane Boy and Shawn Stoneburner represented Shell Factory LLC in the sale.

Tasman described the unidentified buyer as an owner-user, and told Fox 4 there are plans to redevelop the property into commercial mixed use space, including outdoor storage, warehousing and lightning manufacturing, though nothing is official yet.

Following the Shell Factory’s closure, Fox 4 reported on displaced vendors who had to relocate their shops and booths to places like the Paradise Vintage Market and the North Fort Myers Elks Lodge to keep their small businesses afloat.

Fox 4’s Hunter Walterman is working to learn more about the sale and the future of the property, and will have an update later on Friday.

WHERE ARE THE CLOSED SHELL FACTORY VENDORS?:

FRESH START: Closed Shell Factory vendors find new home at Paradise Vintage Market