SHELL FACTORY CLOSING: North Fort Myers attraction to close after 86 years

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — North Fort Myers' Shell Factory & Nature Park will close this September.

On Monday, the company posted an announcement on Facebook.

The attraction has been in operation since 1938.

The Shell Factory's final days of operation will be the weekends of September 20 - 22 and September 27 - 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Fun Park is closed, but on-site restaurants will serve a limited menu while supplies last.

The park's announcement included the following statement from owner Pam Cronin:

“This has been an incredibly hard decision, as the Shell Factory has been a huge part of our community and my life. We are so proud of the countless joyous experiences shared here—whether aboard bumper boats, in our nature park, at the mini-golf course, or within our shops and restaurants.”

The post referenced a "costly upkeep of an 86-year-old property" - ultimately leading to the decision.

Shell Factory leaders are working with wildlife officials to safely re-home the more than 400+ animals who live at the park.

Residents and visitors are asked to share memories captured at the Shell Factory on the company's Facebook page.