FORT MYERS, Fla. — The North Fort Myers Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out Tuesday night at a home in the Mobile Manor community.

Two people were sent to the hospital, according to NFMFD.

The Fire Department tells us the call came in around 9:20 p.m. to 231 Lantern Lane, which is by Coachlight Lane. Another person recently was killed in a fire at a home in that same neighborhood, on the night of June 24.

Our crew is at the scene, working to learn more.