LCSO and fire marshal investigate fatal Coachlight Lane fire

UPDATE 6/25 6 AM:

LCSO confirmed one person has been pronounced dead. The scene is contained and there is no threat to the public, according to LCSO.

ORIGINAL REPORTING:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed it is investigating a fire that happened on 113 Coachlight Lane in North Fort Myers overnight, alongside the fire marshal.

Our team went to the scene and found damage to the home. Fox 4 did not see damage to any surrounding homes.

LCSO confirmed the North Fort Myers Fire Department responded.

We are working to learn more about what happened, and exactly when.