Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LCSO and fire marshal investigate fatal Coachlight Lane fire

Image.jpeg
Fox 4
Image.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE 6/25 6 AM:

LCSO confirmed one person has been pronounced dead. The scene is contained and there is no threat to the public, according to LCSO.

ORIGINAL REPORTING:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed it is investigating a fire that happened on 113 Coachlight Lane in North Fort Myers overnight, alongside the fire marshal.

Our team went to the scene and found damage to the home. Fox 4 did not see damage to any surrounding homes.

LCSO confirmed the North Fort Myers Fire Department responded.

We are working to learn more about what happened, and exactly when.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.