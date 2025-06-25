LCSO and fire marshal investigate fatal Coachlight Lane fire

UPDATE 6/25 6 AM:
LCSO confirmed one person has been pronounced dead. The scene is contained and there is no threat to the public, according to LCSO.
ORIGINAL REPORTING:
The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed it is investigating a fire that happened on 113 Coachlight Lane in North Fort Myers overnight, alongside the fire marshal.
Our team went to the scene and found damage to the home. Fox 4 did not see damage to any surrounding homes.
LCSO confirmed the North Fort Myers Fire Department responded.
We are working to learn more about what happened, and exactly when.