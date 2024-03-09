MISSING: Deputies needs your help finding a 16-year-old North Fort Myers girl

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement needs your help finding a missing 16-year-old North Fort Myers girl.

Phoenix Adams was last seen near Moody Road and Hancock Bridge Parkway in North Fort Myers. FDLE says she's been missing since January 26, 2024. They said, "due to a current investigation, this case has been upgraded to a Missing Child Alert."

However, they did not elaborate on why the agency issued the alert on Friday night, more than a month later.

Adams has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5'5" and weighs about 115 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, blue jean shorts, and black, white and red Air Jordan sneakers.

If you see Adams or have an idea where she could be, call 911 or the Lee County Sheriff's Office.