Man charged in mother's shooting death in North Fort Myers receives more than $1 million bond

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man charged with fatally shooting his mother appeared in court Tuesday, where a judge set his bond at more than $1 million.

Joseph Delnegro, 49, faces charges in connection with the death of his mother at their North Fort Myers home in the Windmill Village community nearly a week ago.

According to the report, the shooting happened after dinner when Delnegro went to his room to put away laundry. The report said he got a gun that deputies said was stolen from a bar in St. James City.

Deputies said he put the gun on his dresser. When he went to put it away, the report said the gun went off.

The report states the gunshot went through a wall and struck his mother in the armpit. Delnegro's 2-year-old son was in the same room when it happened, according to the report.

Investigators said Delnegro heard his mother scream and then discovered she had been hit.

Delnegro's defense attorney argued the shooting was accidental.

"It's clear by the allegations, that no one believes this was an intentional act. It was a tragedy for which I'm sure Mr. Delnegro's going to have some tough self exploration for but he doesn't appear to be a dangerous person," the defense attorney said.

However, prosecutors emphasized that Delnegro has a criminal history that legally prohibits him from possessing firearms.

"A family member is dead, had he followed the law, we would not be sitting here today," the prosecutor said.

During the hearing, Delnegro testified about his history of missing court appearances. When questioned by prosecutors about failing to appear in Colorado courts on multiple occasions, Delnegro acknowledged the absences but claimed they were "out of my control."

The judge ultimately granted bond exceeding $1 million. As conditions of his release, Delnegro must wear a GPS monitor and cannot leave Lee County without court permission.

Delnegro is scheduled to return to court for arraignment on Feb. 23.

