Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityNorth Fort Myers

Actions

LCSO: Major crimes unit investigating in North Fort Myers community

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active.
lcso.jpg
Fox 4.
An active investigation is underway in North Fort Myers, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
lcso.jpg
Posted

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Wednesday evening, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said its major crimes unit was conducting an investigation near Delft Avenue in North Fort Myers.

The sheriff's office did not confirm what was being investigated, but said more information would be released later.

Fox 4 crews witnessed several LCSO squad cars inside the Windmill Village 55+ community on Delft Ave., just off US-41.

This is a developing story and we will update this article when more information is available.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Austin Schargorodski