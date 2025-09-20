Lee County EMT Jessica Sanchez dies following off-duty accident, colleagues remember her positivity

Lee County Emergency Medical Services is mourning the loss of EMT Jessica Sanchez, who died Friday afternoon following an off-duty accident that occurred last weekend.

Sanchez joined the department in 2023 and quickly became known for her bright smile, positivity and remarkable ability to lift up everyone around her, according to Lee County EMS.

"In the past few days, countless stories have been shared by her colleagues, all echoing the same truth: she made every day lighter, every shift better, and every life she touched fuller," the department said in a statement.

Lee County EMS said they stand with Sanchez's family in mourning her loss and in sharing the joy she brought to so many who knew her.

No additional details about the accident have been released.

