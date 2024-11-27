Lee County deputies shoot and kill armed homicide suspect, sheriff says

SUNCOAST ESTATES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they shot and killed a homicide suspect as they were trying to take him into custody.

According to Sheriff Carmine Marceno, the shooting happened near Suncoast Drive and Laurel Lane. Deputies say the suspect pointed a gun and fired at deputies.

Marceno says multiple deputies returned fire, killing the suspect. The sheriff's office was trying to take him into custody during a traffic stop.

No deputies were injured.

The suspect's name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

As per policy, the deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave with pay.