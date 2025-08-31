NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — North Fort Myers is growing fast, and now it's home to the largest indoor airsoft arena in Southwest Florida: DEO Action Sports Center.

Fox 4’s North Fort Myers Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski, covers this area daily, and the community knows his stories. That’s why the owners reached out to show him what this brings to North Fort Myers.

Watch to hear from the owners and get a look inside the new facility:

Inside SWFL’s largest indoor airsoft arena in NFM built to build more than teams

Players quickly breached rooms and secured cover inside this new 18,000-square-foot, two-story airsoft arena. It's already hosting 20 vs. 20 matches and includes more than 2,000 square feet of retail space - but that’s just the beginning.

The owners say the main room is being transformed into a miniature city with fake brick buildings, a mall-style retail zone, and even a model of Mercato. But while the decor is coming, owners Munir Yordi and Greg Risi say the mission is already here: building a community through airsoft.

Austin Schargorodski Part of the main two story room

“It’s the same as a tennis racket or a baseball. It’s not different. It’s not the gun — it’s the bonding and the sportsmanship, the teamwork, and the integrity bolted into one, and it just happens to be 6mm BB’s being shot at you,” they said.

They say they aim to keep growing that impact. They’ll soon be adding a VR escape room, shooting simulators for training and competition, and a café lounge with Wi-Fi and coffee. And they chose North Fort Myers for a reason.

Austin Schargorodski Owners Munir Yordi and Greg Risi

“It just so happened to coincide with the growth of North Fort Myers, which is even better. Knowing that we’re bringing something — we’ve heard it dozens of times now that there was nothing like this here before,” they said.

The owners expect the full facility to be finished within four months.