Lee County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in North Fort Myers strip mall

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at 505 Pondella Road in North Fort Myers.

LCSO says one victim is dead and that scene is contained within a strip mall.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno posted a statement on X saying detectives will be there throughout Saturday.

Marceno also said there aren’t any immediate threats to the public at this time.

The intersection of Moody Road and Pondella Road will be shut down for a period of time. Southbound Moody Road and westbound Pondella Road are inaccessible currently.

