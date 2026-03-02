Eagle watchers on alert as F23 disappears from popular Southwest Florida Eagle Cam nest

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Concern is growing among eagle watchers across Southwest Florida after F23, one of the bald eagles featured on the popular Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, has been missing since Friday morning.

According to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, F23 was last seen around 8:15 a.m. Friday. She has not returned to the nest in North Fort Myers since.

The disappearance is stirring painful memories for longtime viewers. In February 2022, Harriet — one of the original bald eagles featured on the camera — vanished and was never found. F23's absence also comes just 1 year after avian flu claimed both eaglets in the same nest, adding to the heartbreak experienced by the eagle community in recent years.

As of Monday, viewers continued watching and hoping for a glimpse of F23, but she has not returned.

In the meantime, M15 remains at the nest caring for eaglet E26, providing food and protection. M15 is expected to continue caring for the young eagle until it fledges, which could happen soon.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) have been alerted about F23's disappearance.

Officials are asking anyone who sees an injured or deceased bald eagle to contact wildlife authorities immediately.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.