Dog dragged behind truck in North Fort Myers; owner arrested

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 69-year-old man is facing an aggravated animal cruelty charge after a dog was dragged behind a pickup truck through a North Fort Myers neighborhood, leaving the animal with severe injuries.

Johnny Davis was taken into custody after Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a dog tethered to the back of a black Ford F-150 pickup truck being dragged at the intersection of Bartholomew Drive and Laurel Lane on Thursday.

Lee County Sheriff, Carmine Marceno, says A neighbor saw what happened, captured video evidence, confronted Johnny Davis, and called 911.

Deputies immediately went to the area, located the F-150, and conducted a traffic stop where they made contact with Davis. The sheriff says detectives found blood throughout the interior and exterior of the vehicle, believed to belong to the dog.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Davis's home, where they found the dog. Ruthie is an Australian cattle dog who was suffering from severe injuries.

Marceno described Ruthie's injuries as extensive road rash, saying the dog's skin, flesh, and hair had been torn away from being dragged along the pavement.

"I'm extremely happy to report, although Ruthie has experienced grave trauma, she's a fighter, and she's still with us today," Marceno said.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services helped remove Ruthie from the house, and she received emergency veterinary care.

Marceno said that after the incident, Davis left the dog to suffer at his home and went on to run errands, including a trip to Walmart, without seeking medical care for the animal.

"That's sickening," Marceno said.

Davis is charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Marceno said Davis has no recent criminal history related to animal abuse, but if convicted, Davis would be placed on the animal abuse registry and prohibited from owning another animal for five years.

The sheriff said he is already working to make sure Davis does not regain custody of Ruthie if he bonds out of jail, and that the process to permanently remove the dog from Davis's ownership has begun.

"I don't want that dog to be put in another place of potential harm," Marceno said.

Davis's brother, Ronald Davis, said the family has been under a lot of stress.

"Trying to find another place to live. He's 69 years old. So everybody makes mistakes. Now they got him down like he was a mass murderer. $50,000 bond. That man don't have that kind of money. He's on Social Security," Ronald Davis said.

Marceno said he will work with State Attorney Amira Fox and her team to pursue justice in the case.

"If you abuse an animal in Lee County, I guarantee you, I guarantee you, as Sheriff, there's zero tolerance," Marceno said. "Every resource that I have, every piece of technology, we are coming for you. We are arresting you, and we are charging you to the fullest extent of the law."

The sheriff urged anyone who witnesses or suspects animal abuse to report it immediately.

"Reporting saves lives. Silence enables cruelty," Marceno said.

