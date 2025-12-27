CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: North Fort Myers grocery store closed after car crashes into building

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers Grocery store said it will be closed for the forseeable future after a car crashed into the building on Friday night.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said a car hit the front of Lawhon's Grocery and Meat just before 6:30 p.m. Friday. No one was injured, the Sheriff's Office said, and no arrests were made.

"We appreciate everyone’s patience, understanding, and continued support during this time," the store posted on Facebook. "We’ll share updates as soon as we have more information and can reopen."

Sheriff's Office tape surrounded the the building on Bayshore Road. The front of the store is partly damaged.

"Due to damage to our building, Lawhon’s will be closed until further notice while we address repairs and ensure everything is safe for our staff and customers," the store posted on Facebook.