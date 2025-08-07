BOAT GRAVEYARD: Almost 3 years after Ian, boats still rot in North Fort Myers marina

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — It’s nearly three years after Hurricane Ian and the Old Bridge Marina in North Fort Myers still looks like a boat graveyard.

Fox 4’s North Fort Myers Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski, works in the area daily, and says on almost every story he covers there someone asks him: any updates on those boats? So, he got to work finding out where things stand.

Watch to hear the latest update from the city on the Old Bridge Marina boat removal:

Almost 3 years after Ian, boats still rot in NFM marina; Fox 4 gets removal update

Fox 4’s previous update on this marina was last August, and since then it appears almost nothing has changed. At least 20 derelict boats still sit abandoned, half-sunk, and rotting away.

It’s the first thing you see coming into town, and neighbors say they’re fed up with the view. “Why can't they get rid of those boats?” one person asked.

Austin Schargorodski North Fort Myers neighbor

“It is an eyesore for us that live here,” said another. “It should not be left there,” a third added.

And for neighbor Michael Adkins, it’s not just an eyesore. He says it gives visitors the wrong idea about this community.

“People coming over that bridge. If they’re not from around here, they look over and see that and think ‘what a dump’,” Adkins said.

Austin Schargorodski Michael Adkins

Last August, the City of Fort Myers says it told the marina what to do to start cleanup, including applying for environmental permits and sending a removal plan. But by January, the cleanup deadline had passed and nothing had been done.

“It’s really heartbreaking when you see it day after day after day,” Adkins said.

Austin Schargorodski Aerial view of the derelict boats in the marina

Then in February, the city says it terminated the marina’s lease and took over. Schargorodski reached out to find out where things stand now. A city spokesperson told him they’re working to hire a firm to do an environmental assessment, which is required before any boats can be removed.

Adkins says he’s grateful to hear there’s been progress in the background. “We so want to see this entranceway to North Fort Myers cleaned up and beautified a little bit,” he said. “We appreciate Fox 4 News for taking the interest of the citizens out here with these issues.”

As soon as more updates come in about a removal, Fox 4 will let you know.