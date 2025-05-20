ATF links Fort Myers 'suspicious device' investigation to North Fort Myers scene

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The ATF, Lee County Sheriff's Office and Fort Myers Police are involved in an active investigation in North Fort Myers. Fox 4 has confirmed the scene on Harbor Drive is connected to the investigation that happened in Fort Myers on Monday afternoon.

"Detectives are trained to follow the facts wherever they lead, so it’s natural to see law enforcement move from one location to another," the ATF told Fox 4.

According to the sheriff's office, multiple agencies are on Harbor Drive, including the Fort Myers Fire Department's Hazardous team and LCSO's bomb squad.

"We’re partnered with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Ft Myers Police Department to conduct interviews and other activities, but it’s still very much an active investigation...," the ATF said in a statement. "I can confirm that the joint team includes explosives experts, should they encounter any suspicious devices in the pursuit of the facts."

On Monday afternoon, homes were evacuated near Palm Tree Lane as investigators looked into reports of a "suspicious device."

One suspect is in custody, according to Fort Myers Police. However, law enforcement has not released any details about the arrest.

The ATF spokesperson said more information is expected to be released later.

