A look at law enforcement's initial response to Arielle Valdes' disappearance

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The news of 21-year-old Arielle Coutinho Valdes' disappearance quickly captured the attention of people across Southwest Florida.

Online, thousands of people shared her missing-person's flyer, posts, and news stories in an effort to widen the search and get Valdes home.

FOX 4



On the ground, others gathered in various locations in our area to physically search for signs of Valdes - an avid runner, her family shared through social media.

FOX 4

Some even used their own personal boats!

Some local businesses offered to review their own security footage.

And some walked miles - all working to get Arielle home.

But on Labor Day, the community's rally turned into mourning as the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced that a body located near the Edison Bridge was presumed to be that of Arielle Valdes.

Amidst what has become a national story of loss for our community, there have also been questions lingering about the response from the Lee County Sheriff's Office in this case.

These questions have ignited comment sections full of conversation regarding the steps taken to find Arielle.

While the sheriff's office declined to further comment, they did provide an initial police report regarding Arielle Coutinho Valdes' disappearance on Wednesday, August 28th.

It is summarized below and you can read it here.

Wednesday, August 28th, 8:24 P.M

According to the report, a deputy was sent to a home on E. Mariana Avenue in North Fort Myers in reference to a missing person.

The report says that Valdes' mother told the deputy her daughter was missing.

Her mother says she was last seen nearly two hours prior at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Valdes was described as wearing a gray hoodie, tan shorts, and no shoes.

She did not have a phone, ID or tracking device.

Her mother also told the deputy, according to the report, that she "had been acting strange for the last couple of days and had mentioned that she was hearing demon voices in her head."

Valdes' mother also said her daughter's a marathon runner who would normally go out for long jogs.

Instead, her mother told the Lee County Sheriff's Office that her daughter left the residence with no shoes after requesting "that she share her location due to Valdes running off and being found at LCEC this morning".

The report says Valdes' mother "believes that Valdes is having some sort of mental crisis and believes she needs help".

The report says the following happened next:



A missing and endangered person BOLO (Be On the Lookout) was created and shared

A sergeant, a lieutenant and a watch commander were notified and on scene for the missing and endangered adult. Valdes' phone was unable to be pinged, as it was not on her person.

K9, Electronic Surveillance Unit, and 2 Mile Everbridge were requested to respond to the scene.

PIO (Public Information Officer) was notified, and missing person BOLO was provided.

RTIC (Real Time Intelligence Center) was notified of the missing and endangered adult and checked DOT (Department of Transportation) cameras for possible location with negative results.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office wants and warrants dispatcher activated a purple alert and entered the missing and endangered person into FCIC/NCIC (Florida Crime Information Center/ National Crime Information Center.

A detective responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

According to additional details obtained by FOX 4 in regards to LCSO's initial response on Wednesday, August 28th include the following:

A drone was deployed by at 9:00 p.m.

The Real Time Intelligence Center was asked to review Department of Transportation cameras at 9:35 p.m.

The RTIC is listed as not capturing Valdes at 9:52 p.m.

A K-9 unit was dispatched at 9:59 p.m.

Along with local journalists like those working for you at FOX 4, the sheriff's office used Facebook to communicate with residents regarding the search. You can review those updates here.