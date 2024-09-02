UPDATE: Body of missing runner found in Caloosahatchee

Search and rescue crews recovered the body of 21-year-old Arielle Reis Coutinho Valdes Monday afternoon along the Caloosahatchee.

Valdes was last seen running across the Edison Bridge around 6:50 P.M. on Wednesday.

"A short time ago, members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office located remains of a female while conducting a search along the Caloosahatchee River in North Fort Myers. The remains are presumed to be of missing 21-year-old, Arielle Valdes," the Lee County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

Her mother organized searches for Valdes.

“Please, if someone knows anything about her, we can’t sleep," said Priscila Coutinho. "We can’t eat. We just like looking for her everywhere. Please. Please help me find her and bring her home so we can provide love and whatever she needs to get well.”

Valdes, described as an avid runner, has been missing since Wednesday when she left her residence on foot around 6:30pm to go for a run.

This is an evolving story, Fox 4 will continue to update it as we learn more information.