A crash claims the lives of an adult and child in North Fort Myers. One driver's now charged with DUI

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Pedro Aliseo Alcarez Alvarado was arrested and charged with DUI Manslaughter and no driver's license following a deadly weekend crash.

The Florida Highway Patrols says two people died following a crash on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers on Sunday night.

Troopers say a Honda minivan crossed over the median and hit a Hyundai sedan head on.

An adult and a child in the car were killed. Another adult and two more children in the sedan were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

