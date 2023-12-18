Watch Now
A crash claims the lives of an adult and child in North Fort Myers. One driver's now charged with DUI

Troopers say a minivan crossed the median and hit another car head on
The Florida Highway Patrol says Pedro Aliseo Alcarez Alvarado was arrested and charged with DUI Manslaughter and no Driver's License.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 11:53:01-05

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Pedro Aliseo Alcarez Alvarado was arrested and charged with DUI Manslaughter and no driver's license following a deadly weekend crash.

The Florida Highway Patrols says two people died following a crash on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers on Sunday night.

Troopers say a Honda minivan crossed over the median and hit a Hyundai sedan head on.

An adult and a child in the car were killed. Another adult and two more children in the sedan were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

