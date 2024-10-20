1 dead, 1 serious condition in crash on Bayshore Rd

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 79-year-old North Fort Myers man is dead, and an 80-year-old North Fort Myers man is in serious condition after a crash Saturday night.

Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV was traveling east on Bayshore Rd and making a turn onto Twin Brooks Road while a pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction. The SUV turned left into the path of the pickup truck colliding with the front right side of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene. FHP says the crash remains under investigation.