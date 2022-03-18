Woman involved in fatal crash back in law enforcement custody

LEE COUNTY — The 18-year-old involved in a fatal crash on an Arcadia daycare's property has turned herself in to Lee County Authorities.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says Kiara Morant turned herself in early this morning. Officials say she was wanted in DeSoto County for two counts of driving without a license and for a crash involving serious injury or death.

Morant was originally arrested for driving without a license on Wednesday night after her car crashed into the Imagination Station Daycare playground in DeSoto County - Two young girls were injured in the crash, and Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that one of those girls died at the scene.