FHP says girl hit by SUV at daycare has died

A second child remains in serious condition
FHP: Two kids hit in daycare crash in Arcadia.
Posted at 8:00 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 04:25:19-04

ARCADIA, Fla. — One of two children seriously injured after being struck by a sport-utility vehicle outside a daycare center Wednesday has died, according to state troopers.

Florida Highway Patrol says the incident happened around 4 p.m. near the Imagination Station Learning Center on E Magnolia St. in Arcadia.

Troopers said that the driver had lost control then went through a fence on the daycare property. Several children were present at the time.

Two children were taken to an area hospital. One, a 4-year-old girl, later died from her injuries. The second, a 5-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries.

The 18-year-old-driver was treated for minor injuries, then arrested and charged for driving without a license.

An investigation is currently ongoing and more charges could be filed.

