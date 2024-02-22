Trouble with your cell service? Experts say the sun is NOT to blame

If you're having issues with your cell phone today, experts say to not blame the sun.

The Sun emitted two strong solar flares (both R3 on the NOAA Space Weather Scales), the first one peaking at 6:07 p.m. EST on Feb. 21, 2024, and the second peaking at 1:32 a.m. EST on Feb. 22, 2024.

Per NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), "While solar flares can affect communication systems, radar, and the Global Positioning System, based on the intensity of the eruption and associated phenomena, it is highly unlikely that these flares contributed to the widely reported cellular network outages."

NOAA and SWPC will continue to monitor the solar and near-Earth space environment for potential impacts to critical infrastructure and essential services.

Our Kaitlin Knapp spoke to an FGCU astrophysicist who agrees, recent solar flares aren't the cause of recent cell issues.


