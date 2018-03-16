Teen guilty of murder in Lehigh drug deal gone bad

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A Lehigh Acres man has been found guilty of murder by a jury for a 2016 shooting that left one man dead.

19-year-old Taroz'Jay Cherry faces up to life in prison after being found guilty of Second Degree Murder with Possession of a Firearm, Attempted Robbery with Possession of a Firearm and Robbery with Possession of a Firearm.

According to the State Attorney's Office, in May 2016, Cherry, then 17-years-old, arranged through a friend to buy marijuana. When four people drove up to meet Cherry in Lehigh Acres, Cherry reached into the car and grabbed the drugs, pulled a gun, and demanded everything they had.

A 2nd man approached the passenger side with the same request.

Following a commotion, Cherry wound up behind the car and fired a shot, hitting 17-year-old Jonthomas Hobbs, who later died from his injuries.

Cherry was arrested two days later for the shooting.

The jury's guilty verdict came after a 3-day trial and 7 hours of deliberations.

Cherry, who was charged as an adult in the case, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 11th.