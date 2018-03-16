Teen guilty of murder in Lehigh drug deal gone bad
1:21 PM, Mar 16, 2018
LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A Lehigh Acres man has been found guilty of murder by a jury for a 2016 shooting that left one man dead.
19-year-old Taroz'Jay Cherry faces up to life in prison after being found guilty of Second Degree Murder with Possession of a Firearm, Attempted Robbery with Possession of a Firearm and Robbery with Possession of a Firearm.
According to the State Attorney's Office, in May 2016, Cherry, then 17-years-old, arranged through a friend to buy marijuana. When four people drove up to meet Cherry in Lehigh Acres, Cherry reached into the car and grabbed the drugs, pulled a gun, and demanded everything they had.
A 2nd man approached the passenger side with the same request.