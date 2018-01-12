Suspect flees Cape Coral bank robbery on foot

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Fifth Third Bank on Del Prado Boulevard Friday.
According to Cape Coral Police, it happened late Friday morning in the 2700 block of Del Prado, e few blocks south of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Police say a handgun was displayed, however, there were no injuries.
The suspect is described as white male, 50-60 years old, wearing a gray polo shirt, tan fishing hat, dark gray or blue jeans, and appeared to have a goatee. However, detectives now say they believe he was wearing an artificial face covering, and does not have a goatee.
He left the business and was last seen headed northbound on foot.
Nearby St. Andrews School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Authorities have not said whether the two robbery were connected.
If you have any information on the identity of either suspect, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip. Go to www.capecops.com/tips or text a tip- text CCPD+"Your Message" to CRIMES (274637).
You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.