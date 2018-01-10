Cape Coral bank robber sketch released

CAPE CORAL, Fla.--- The Cape Coral Police Department released a photo of the bank robber.

According to reports the suspect robbed the Bank of the Ozarks on Hancock Bridge Parkway in Cape Coral on Monday.

The suspect is described as an older white male, 5'10 to 6' tall, salt and pepper hair, wearing a navy blue or black hoodie, Steelers baseball hat and headphones.

The suspect was seen leaving in a blue 4-door Dodge pickup.

Anyone with information on this case or who thinks they may recognize the suspect is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223.