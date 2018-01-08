Cape Coral bank robbed Monday morning

Scott Marcusky
11:01 AM, Jan 8, 2018
Surveillance image of bank robbery suspect at Bank of the Ozarks in Cape Coral on January 8, 2018.

Sam Sosa
CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Police are on scene of a bank robbery Monday morning along Hancock Bridge Parkway in Cape Coral.

It happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. at the Bank of the Ozarks located at 61 Hancock Bridge Parkway W., just off Pine Island Road.

The suspect is described as an older white male, 5'10” to 6' tall, salt and pepper hair, wearing a navy blue or black hoodie, Steelers ball cap, and headphones. 

The suspect left the scene in a blue 4-door Dodge pickup. 

K9, aviation, and major crimes detective are on scene.

If you have any information, contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. Or, go to http://www.capecops.com/tips ; or text a tip- text CCPD+"Your Message" to CRIMES (274637).

