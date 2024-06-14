Watch Now
Pool overflow
WFTX
Pool overflow
Posted at 8:44 PM, Jun 13, 2024

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA —  With all of this rain, you might be worried about your pool overflowing.

I was worried, too - even with 5" of leeway.

POOL CARE: With all this rain, let's talk about your pool

Luckily, my pool professionals reached out with some tips for our family and I want to share what I learned with you.

  • If you have an overflow pipe, it might not be enough to drain the pool by itself given the amount of rain we're experiencing.
  • Excessive water could cause your pool to lose chemicals, potentially resulting in green water
  • You might have to manually drain your pool. If you're not sure how, contact your pool professionals.

Our team's continuing to track the rain in our area for you. You can find forecast updates here. Stay safe!

