LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A new watering schedule for Lee County residents goes into effect on February 1st.

Here's how it works:

Odd-numbered addresses: water on Saturdays

Even-numbered addresses: water on Sundays

No watering can occur between 9 a.m. and 5 p,m.

The county says the aquifers peak toward the end of rainy season and show the most stress between April and May.