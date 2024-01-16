New watering schedule for Lee County residents

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to begin using a once-a-week watering schedule.

The commission amended the Lee County Water Conservation Ordinance.

The new schedule goes into effect from the beginning of February through the end of May.

The county says the move is to conserve water and protect the aquifer.

Here's how it works:

Odd-numbered addresses: water on Saturdays

Even-numbered addresses: water on Sundays

No watering can occur between 9 a.m. and 5 p,m.

The county says the aquifers peak toward the end of rainy season and show the most stress between April and May.

