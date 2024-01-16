Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New watering schedule for Lee County residents

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to begin using a once-a-week watering schedule. The county says the move is to conserve water and protect the aquifer.
Watering
WFTX
Watering
Posted at 2:56 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 14:57:35-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to begin using a once-a-week watering schedule.

The commission amended the Lee County Water Conservation Ordinance.

The new schedule goes into effect from the beginning of February through the end of May.

The county says the move is to conserve water and protect the aquifer.

Here's how it works:

Odd-numbered addresses: water on Saturdays
Even-numbered addresses: water on Sundays

No watering can occur between 9 a.m. and 5 p,m.

The county says the aquifers peak toward the end of rainy season and show the most stress between April and May.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!