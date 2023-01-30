Memorial brick presented for fallen Deputy First Class Christopher Taylor

FORT MYERS, Fla. — 23-year-old Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Deputy First Class Christopher Taylor was killed in the line of duty back in November when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

It made an impact on many of our law enforcement not only here in Southwest Florida but across our entire state.

On Monday his life was honored with a memorial brick that was added to the Fallen Officers Memorial at the Southwest Florida Public Service Academy... where friends, law enforcement, and the community gathered in his honor.

Deputy Taylor's life was cut short when he was killed in the line of duty by a suspected drunk driver the day before Thanksgiving.

His uncle, Christopher T. Schmidt says it's a hard time for the family.

"He was a very good person. He’s always wanted to serve his community and the people that live around him and protect them so he decided he wanted to get into the police academy."

Two months ago Deputy Taylor was laid to rest and honored with a memorial in Charlotte County as thousands gathered across the state to pay their respects.

"There’s an old Eskimo legend that says perhaps they aren’t stars in the sky but rather openings where our loved ones shine down to know they are happy so when you look up at the night sky try to envision that," says Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Schmidt, "I think that this brick ceremony is very nice because we can come back anytime and see all of our fallen heroes."

"I want to thank you all for being here today to remember him be strong be safe and never quit and may god bless all of you," Sheriff Bill Prummell.

The brick for Deputy Christopher Taylor that lays in the garden is now the 44th brick to remember a life lost in the line of duty here in Southwest Florida.