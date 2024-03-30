Man beaten by Lee County Sheriff's Deputies alleges excessive force in new lawsuit

A Fort Myers man beaten by Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies during an arrest, is suing Sheriff Carmine Marceno and a sergeant fired after the arrest.

Cory Samek was with trespassing and disorderly conduct back on August 11th of last year.

Deputies said Samek was outside of a gas station on Palm Beach Boulevard, drinking and causing a disturbance.

His mug shot showed giant swelling on part of his face.

Charges were later dropped against Samek.

In October, after an internal investigation, Marceno announced Sgt. Christopher Meyer and two other deputies had been fired.

Four more deputies were disciplined for failing to properly report what happened.

In the lawsuit, Samek claims his civil rights were violated.

“(Sgt.) Meyer intentionally, knowingly, maliciously, recklessly, unreasonably, and/or gross negligently assaulted, battered, choked body-slammed, and repeatedly punched (Samek) in the mouth, face, and torso without any lawful basis,” the lawsuit states.

In a response in court, Marceno denies the allegations against him.