LEE COUNTY | Sheriff announces two deputies, sergeant fired

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff says numerous sworn officers are facing disciplinary action over "use of force" from an arrest in August, including firing three law enforcement officers, in a move announced late Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno wrote, in a Facebook page on the LCSO's page, what led to the terminations and other actions against members of the department.

Marceno wrote Sergeant Christopher Meyers, Deputy Bradley Davidson and Deputy Alexander Ricci are now terminated from the Sheriff's Office. Marceno wrote that all three were under investgation for "improper conduct - conduct unbecoming" and also "untruthfulness in proceedings or reports". Marceno wrote Sgt. Meyers was also under investigation for use of non-deadly force.

The sheriff also wrote that one captain, John Desrosiers, who was the watch commander on scene, is demoted to deputy for "failure to ensure the incident was documented". Another deputy is facing a ten-day suspension without pay.

Two other supervisors with the Lee County Sheriff's Office Corrections Bureau are facing a three-day suspension, also without pay.

Marceno's post said this came from an August 11th arrest on Palm Beach Boulevard.

"We have systems, policies and procedures that are very specific to guide during any use of force," Marceno wrote. "Every time a member uses force, we have to look at each individual incident to make certain it was properly justified, documented and be transparent with our findings."