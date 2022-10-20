Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lee Schools continue to adapt after Hurricane Ian

Five more schools reopen on Thursday
San Carlos Park Elementary opened Thursday to students from Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel schools. Lexington Middle school is turning to virtual instead due to the amount of damage at that school.
Posted at 6:56 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 06:59:21-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — San Carlos Park Elementary opened Thursday to students from Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel schools.

Those students had to be relocated after Hurricane Ian damaged schools there.

Some schools are partnering up with others and are taking a different approach.

Lexington Middle School will not reopen instead will go virtual instead to make sure all students can continue learning after the storm until the building is ready for students.

It was one of the schools in Lee County that the district said had a lot of damage, including water damage and heavy debris from Hurricane Ian.

It’s unclear when it will reopen.

Schools must meet 9 criteria including reliable power, air conditioning, and most important air quality.

But progress is being made daily on getting these schools safe for kids.

Today school officials at Lexington Middle School are meeting with parents for a reunification plan. That’s where parents will have a chance to ask questions and pick up needed Chromebooks and hotspots.

That’s at the cypress lake high school auditorium starting at 3 pm.

Related Articles

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month