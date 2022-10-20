Lee Schools continue to adapt after Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — San Carlos Park Elementary opened Thursday to students from Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel schools.

Those students had to be relocated after Hurricane Ian damaged schools there.

Some schools are partnering up with others and are taking a different approach.

Lexington Middle School will not reopen instead will go virtual instead to make sure all students can continue learning after the storm until the building is ready for students.

It was one of the schools in Lee County that the district said had a lot of damage, including water damage and heavy debris from Hurricane Ian.

It’s unclear when it will reopen.

Schools must meet 9 criteria including reliable power, air conditioning, and most important air quality.

But progress is being made daily on getting these schools safe for kids.

Today school officials at Lexington Middle School are meeting with parents for a reunification plan. That’s where parents will have a chance to ask questions and pick up needed Chromebooks and hotspots.

That’s at the cypress lake high school auditorium starting at 3 pm.