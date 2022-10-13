Lee Schools announce the reopening of 15 additional schools

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County School District releases 15 additional schools that will reopen next week.
In order for students to return to school, the location must meet nine safety criteria and the following schools will be open to students on Tuesday, October 18, 2022:
- Allen Park Elementary
- Buckingham Exceptional Center
- Cypress Lake High
- Edison Park Elementary
- Hancock Creek Elementary
- Ida S. Baker High
- J. Colin English Elementary
- James Stephens Elementary
- Littleton Elementary
- Manatee Elementary
- Pinewoods Elementary
- Royal Palm Exceptional Center
- Tanglewood Elementary
- Three Oaks Middle
- Villas Elementary
The District will give daily updates with the start date of schools as they meet the nine safety criteria.