Lee Schools announce the reopening of 15 additional schools

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County School District releases 15 additional schools that will reopen next week.

In order for students to return to school, the location must meet nine safety criteria and the following schools will be open to students on Tuesday, October 18, 2022:

Allen Park Elementary

Buckingham Exceptional Center

Cypress Lake High

Edison Park Elementary

Hancock Creek Elementary

Ida S. Baker High

J. Colin English Elementary

James Stephens Elementary

Littleton Elementary

Manatee Elementary

Pinewoods Elementary

Royal Palm Exceptional Center

Tanglewood Elementary

Three Oaks Middle

Villas Elementary



The District will give daily updates with the start date of schools as they meet the nine safety criteria.