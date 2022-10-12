Lee Schools final reopening plan to be announced Friday

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County School District has said the final plan to get students back to school will be released this Friday, October 14.

As of now, Lee County students will be returning to school in waves.

Those who attend schools that weren’t damaged by Hurricane Ian will return next Monday, followed by a second wave of students returning the following Wednesday.

For students who attend some of the hardest hit schools, leaders are looking into combining schools.

Leaders are also allowing families who relocated after the storm to re-enroll their students at a school that may be closer to their new location. For more information and a list of open enrollment offices, click here.