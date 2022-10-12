Lee Schools open temporary student enrollment offices

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Lee County is opening temporary satellite Student Enrollment offices on Thursday, October 13th, and Friday, October 14th to help families displaced by Hurricane Ian.

Displaced or relocated families will have the opportunity to re-enroll their students in a new school.

The satellite offices will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or until the last person in line receives assistance.

There are two Student Enrollment satellite locations in each zone:

West Zone



Cape Coral High School 2300 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral, FL

Island Coast High School 2125 De Navarra Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL

East Zone



Lehigh Senior High School 901 Gunnery Rd N, Lehigh Acres, FL

Gateway High School 13820 Griffin Dr., Fort Myers, FL

South Zone



Bonita Springs Middle School 10141 W Terry St, Bonita Springs, FL

United Way of Lee County 7273 Concourse Drive, Fort Myers, FL

The Student Enrollment Office at Lee County Public Education Center at 2855 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers will also be open to assist families from any of the School District’s three zones.

