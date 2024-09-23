Lee Health has big plans for expansion and privatization

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — One out of every 10 dollars earned in Lee County are supported by Lee Health, according to a new economic report from Camoin Associates.

Leaders with the healthcare system say the study shows the economic impact Lee Health has on southwest Florida.

The healthcare system has a lot of things happening all at once.

Lee Health Talks Expansion

Those plans include building a new hospital and a possible conversion into a private healthcare provider to plans to invest $1.5 billion in capital projects in the coming years.

At the intersection of Colonial and Challenger Boulevards in Fort Myers, the future of Lee Health is coming into focus.

Fox 4 Future site of LeeHealth Fort Myers, at the intersection of Colonial Blvd and Challenger Blvd

“One billion of that is going to be new construction, building new facilities, a new hospital that we’re building over on Challenger,” said Dr. Larry Antonucci, CEO of Lee Health.

The new Lee Health Fort Myers will replace Lee Memorial’s longtime home in December of 2027.

Lee Memorial could be flattened and turned into something entirely new

“We anticipate the jobs we’ll create will be impressive. Over six thousand new jobs will be created over those next five or so years as we continue to expand our services,” Antonucci said.

According to Lee Health, the capital projects will create a significant economic impact on the area - generating more than 6,000 jobs - nearly $500 million in earnings, and $1.3 billion in sales within Lee County.

“We have to grow with the community. As the community grows, we have to grow to meet the needs for the community,” Antonucci said.

At least one county commissioner wants more info before Lee Health goes private

At the same time as there are plans for expansion, there are also plans for privatization.

Lee Health is one of the largest public non-profit healthcare systems in the country.

The Board of Lee Health has moved forward with plans to convert the business model into a private system, which will allow them to invest in communities outside of Lee County.

The Lee County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote in October on the plans.

Antonucci says regardless of the commissioners’ vote, the plans for expansion will continue.

“I don’t think it’ll be impacted significantly,” Antonucci said. “Obviously, it will allow us to continue to provide the level of service that we have. The local control. Maintaining our safety net status.”