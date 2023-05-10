Two suspects arrested for the murder of Lehigh Acres man

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says two men are charged with the murder of a Lehigh Acres man whose body was discovered by deputies off Dominion Avenue South near Bell Boulevard on Tuesday.

Investigators used dental records along with rapid DNA testing to identify the body they discovered as the remains of 21-year-old Damari Ali.

In a press conference, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said he believes Ali was meeting 20-year-old Cameron Williams and 18-year-old Dayrian Howard for a drug deal on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Marceno went on to explain how the two men shot Ali when the victim arrived in his car.

Investigators say the suspects dragged Ali's body and hid it in the brush. The pair then drove his car 8 blocks away and left it where deputies discovered it on Thursday, May 4.

Ali's car was found on Thursday morning and a missing person report was filed by his family.

Cameron Williams and Dayrian Howard, both from Lehigh Acres, were arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder charges.

Anyone with information should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

WATCH NOW | Two suspects charged with murder of Lehigh Acres man Demari Ali