LCSO: Body discovered believed to be missing Lehigh Acres man

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has found a body they believe to be a missing Lehigh Acres man.

LCSO says 21-year-old Damari Anthony Ali was last seen on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near Barnum Avenue South and Jaguar Boulevard.

LCSO says they received a call on Thursday about an abandoned car and when authorities arrived on the scene the state of the car led authorities to start an investigation.

Sheriff Marceno says it was quickly identified as a crime scene.

The sheriff's office said the major crime unit along with the southwest Florida's K9 search team responded to assist in the investigation.

Sheriff Marceno said during the press conference on Tuesday, two people have been arrested and placed in custody on unrelated charges at this time. He does expect both suspects to be charged with homicide soon.

The sheriff's office said this is an isolated incident and is working with the medical examiner to determine the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.