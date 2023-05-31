Two finalists out as city of Fort Myers prepares to host four finalists for Chief of Police

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two candidates vying to become Fort Myers Police Chief have removed themselves from consideration on Wednesday.



Larry Boone: 33 years of law enforcement experience and former Police Chief at the Norfolk (VA) Police Department

Larry Boone was a finalist for a chief position in another state and decided to accept that offer.

Richard Bash: 33 years of law enforcement experience and former Deputy Police Chief at the City of Columbus (OH) Police Department

Richard Bash removed himself for personal reasons.

The City of Fort Myers has selected the four finalists for its Chief of Police position. The city added a new candidate, Reo Hatfield to the list of finalists.

External Applicants:



Reo Hatfield: 26 years of police experience, plus veteran experience, who serves as Deputy Police Chief at the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Gina Hawkins: 35 years of law enforcement experience and former Police Chief at the City of Fayetteville (NC) Police Department

Internal Applicants:



Jason Fields: 23 years of law enforcement experience and current Police Captain/Acting Police Major at the City of Fort Myers Police Department

Victor Medico: 23 years of experience and currently Police Captain at the City of Fort Myers Police Department

The announcement comes three months after former Chief Derrick Diggs passed away.

Diggs was battling cancer and had taken a leave of absence in July of 2022.

Randall Pepitone has been serving as Interim Chief of Police since then but did not apply for the opening.

FMPD began the search for a new chief back in March. The application was posted online and accepted candidates nationwide.

Those 4 candidates will be in town on June 1st for in-person interviews along with two public forums will take place to introduce the candidates to Fort Myers residents.

When: June 1, 2023

Time: 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. & 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Location: Collaboratory, 2031 Jackson Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

This event is open to the public and all residents are encouraged to connect with the candidates in person. Each finalist will have the opportunity to introduce themselves, as well as answer several questions. Each forum will be concluded with a brief meet & greet with the candidates.