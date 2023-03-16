City of Fort Myers begins the process of hiring a new Police Chief after the passing of Chief Diggs

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Thursday, nearly three weeks since Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs was laid to rest in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio, Fort Myers city staff agreed to start the search for its next Police Chief.

Fort Myers City Manager Marty Lawing said the city would post the open position online starting on Friday.

Chief Diggs had his funeral back on February 25th at Epworth United Methodist Church in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio.

Chief Diggs had been on leave since July of last year, during that time Randall Pepitone had stepped in and would continue as acting police chief.

City Manager Lawing said the city will conduct a national search to replace Chief Diggs and they expect many qualified candidates to apply.

During the discussion city staff commended chief Diggs for his service to the city of Fort Myers.

Council member Liston Bochette told city staff that he would like staff to look close by for Diggs' replacement.

“Although we may be looking nationally, it be nice to look internally and then to the state of Florida for people who understand the Florida environment and law enforcement we need,” said Bochette.

City staff said the position will remain open until it is filled and they can seek out a job recruiter if the application turn-out ends up not producing a lot of qualified candidates.

On Thursday, Lawing said he felt confident that will not be the case.