Fort Myers Police Chief passes away

Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs has passed away.

Fort Myers Police Department posted on social media today that on behalf of Acting Chief Pepitone and the entire Fort Myers Police Department family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Police Chief Derrick Diggs.

Chief Diggs, an Ohio native, has served over 46 years in law enforcement with his last years committed to the City of Fort Myers and its residents. Words are insufficient to describe the commitment to service and dedication that were of top importance to him.

What Chief Diggs accomplished during his tenure with the Fort Myers Police Department will forever leave an impression on police work within this department. Through his leadership, the Fort Myers Police Department has grown and elevated its level of service and respectability.

Our thoughts are with Chief Diggs' family, friends, and colleagues both past and present, through this difficult time.

In July of last year, Chief Diggs took a leave of absence from his position, but the city of Fort Myers did not say why city human resource protocols.

In December 2022, the city announced that Chief Diggs was expected to return to work on April 25, 2023.

His cause of death is unknown at this time.